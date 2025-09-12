2025 Sustainability Report

As we continue to build the future of human connection and the technology that makes it possible, we strive to do so in a way that supports a more sustainable world. Our strategy is centered around climate, water, responsible sourcing and biodiversity.
Climate
As climate change impacts become increasingly prevalent, decarbonizing our business is a critical step for Meta to do our part in connecting to a healthier planet, more resilient communities and a net zero reality.
Responsible supply chain
Meta is part of a complex value chain that impacts lives and communities around the globe and we strive to empower workers and protect the environment through open communication, initiatives that support safe working conditions and a deep understanding of core sustainability issues.
Water
Water is a vital resource for life on earth, and we strive to connect its management to technical expertise and responsibility that help ensure healthy aquatic ecosystems.
Biodiversity
Biodiversity supports ecosystem stability, ensuring that living things are able to thrive on our planet. We strive to support the biodiversity of the native ecosystems at our data center properties through actions that play a positive role and invest in the long term vitality of local communities.
Highlights
Clean and renewable energy
Meta-supported wind and solar projects are adding more than 15 gigawatts (GW) of clean and renewable energy to grids globally.
Water restoration
Since 2017, we have funded more than 40 water restoration projects. In 2024 these projects restored over 1.6 billion gallons of water to high and medium water stress regions.
Data center campus biodiversity
More than 50% of our operational data center campus footprint, more than 4,000 acres, is planned, installed or preserved to intentionally support local habitats with native species.
Responsible Supply Chain
We continued promoting safe process chemical management at supplier sites, led awareness raising and risk mitigation training and supported the substitution of hazardous chemicals for safer alternatives where feasible.
Investing in innovation
1 Construction Waste is defined as waste materials generated during the construction, renovation and demolition of buildings and roads.