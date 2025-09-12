Search
2025 Sustainability Report

Connecting to a Better Reality

An outdoor scene with an empty road leading toward mountains.

As we continue to build the future of human connection and the technology that makes it possible, we strive to do so in a way that supports a more sustainable world. Our strategy is centered around climate, water, responsible sourcing and biodiversity.

A nature scene overlooking treetops and mountains.

Climate

As climate change impacts become increasingly prevalent, decarbonizing our business is a critical step for Meta to do our part in connecting to a healthier planet, more resilient communities and a net zero reality. 

A person in safety glasses and a lab coat working on a mobile phone with small pliers.

Responsible supply chain

Meta is part of a complex value chain that impacts lives and communities around the globe and we strive to empower workers and protect the environment through open communication, initiatives that support safe working conditions and a deep understanding of core sustainability issues.

A view of the ocean, showing waves crashing.

Water

Water is a vital resource for life on earth, and we strive to connect its management to technical expertise and responsibility that help ensure healthy aquatic ecosystems.

A nature scene of a meadow with wildflowers.

Biodiversity

Biodiversity supports ecosystem stability, ensuring that living things are able to thrive on our planet. We strive to support the biodiversity of the native ecosystems at our data center properties through actions that play a positive role and invest in the long term vitality of local communities.

Goals

Our core sustainability strategy is informed by our goals to achieve net zero emissions across our value chain and become water positive in 2030. Aligned with our vision for a transition to a zero-carbon economy and healthier planet for all, we have
identified supporting goals:

A person planting trees in freshly prepared ground.

Reduce our Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% in 2031 from a 2021 baseline.

vehicle icon

Enable at least two-thirds of our suppliers to set science-aligned emissions reduction targets by 2026.

chart plateau icon

Not exceed our 2021 baseline Scope 3 emissions by the end of 2031.

water icon

Restore 200% of the water we consume in high water stress regions and 100% of the water we consume in medium water stress regions. 

wind turbine icon

Continue to match 100% of our electricity use with clean and renewable energy to support our operations.

multiple people icon

Set human rights and environmental expectations with supply chain partners and engage with them to build capabilities to meet our standards.

Highlights

A field with wind turbines at sunset.

Clean and renewable energy

Meta-supported wind and solar projects are adding more than 15 gigawatts (GW) of clean and renewable energy to grids globally.

Learn more
A river with trees along the banks and plants moving with the current.

Water restoration

Since 2017, we have funded more than 40 water restoration projects. In 2024 these projects restored over 1.6 billion gallons of water to high and medium water stress regions.

Learn more
The Meta data center in Mesa, AZ.

Data center campus biodiversity

More than 50% of our operational data center campus footprint, more than 4,000 acres, is planned, installed or preserved to intentionally support local habitats with native species.

Learn more
Manufacturing workers in safety gear.

Responsible Supply Chain

We continued promoting safe process chemical management at supplier sites, led awareness raising and risk mitigation training and supported the substitution of hazardous chemicals for safer alternatives where feasible.

Learn more

Designing data centers for AI

Building and delivering world-class AI capabilities is critical to our company’s near-term product and business success and long-term vision. We have invested in creating scalable infrastructure to support our needs today and for years to come. 

Our vision blends high performance with a mix of custom solutions specific to our unique needs. This design requires fewer square feet to provide similar compute capacity to previous data center designs, improving delivery time and cost efficiency.

Icon of two leaves

91%

of our owned data center construction waste1 was diverted from landfills in 2024.

Icon of checkmark inside circle

100%

of our owned data centers are certified LEED Gold or higher.

Investing in innovation

Resources

2025 Sustainability Report 2025 Environmental Data Index 2024 Volumetric Water Benefits 2024 Independent Accountants’ Review Report

1 Construction Waste is defined as waste materials generated during the construction, renovation and demolition of buildings and roads.

